Facebook bans Trump indefinitely

WASHINGTON: Facebook has announced to ban US President Donald Trump from its two social media platforms until the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden or even further.
In a post on Thursday, Facebook founder Mark Zukerberg said that the risk of allowing Trump to use the platform was too great. Facebook and Twitter had locked President Trump's social media accounts on their respective systems on Wednesday evening after his statements inciting mobs that tried to besiege Capitol Hill.