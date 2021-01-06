close
Wed Jan 06, 2021
January 6, 2021

Don’t tell lies, Shahzad Akbar tells Maryam Nawaz

January 6, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday castigated the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz for constantly telling lies regarding the ownership of Avenfield apartments in London. Responding to Maryam Nawaz’s tweet on Broadsheet controversy, Shahzad Akbar tweeted that M/s Broadsheet had filed a plea in London court seeking forfeiture orders of Avenfield flats claiming Government of Pakistan as the owner. He said the court contented that the flats were owned by the Sharif family, now the Sharifs must submit money trail or at least divulge the name of real owner of the Avenfield flats.

“Now you give money trail or tell the nation who owns these flats in the family,” Shahzad Akbar said.

He said it should be kept in mind that the court proceedings regarding the arbitration plea of Broadsheet were conducted during the tenure of the PML-N. He said an investigation was underway to ascertain whether the lawyers of then government pleaded the case properly. He said the PTI government has inherited the mess of the previous government of PML-N.

