2 awarded sentence for attacking police

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi : The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC), Rawalpindi Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar here on Tuesday awarded 32 and 26 years imprisonment to two accused in a case pertaining to firing on a police party in 2019. The court also imposed a fine of Rs475,000 on both accused.
Race Course Police Station registered a case against Usama Ishaq and Rashid Khan for firing on a police party and injuring Constable Imran Shahzad in August 2019.
The ATC judge awarded 32 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs300,000 on Rashid Khan while awarded 26 years and six months imprisonment and a fine of Rs175,000 on Usama Ishaq. The court gave judgment on the basis of strong evidence.