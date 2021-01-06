2 awarded sentence for attacking police

Rawalpindi : The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC), Rawalpindi Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar here on Tuesday awarded 32 and 26 years imprisonment to two accused in a case pertaining to firing on a police party in 2019. The court also imposed a fine of Rs475,000 on both accused.

Race Course Police Station registered a case against Usama Ishaq and Rashid Khan for firing on a police party and injuring Constable Imran Shahzad in August 2019.

The ATC judge awarded 32 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs300,000 on Rashid Khan while awarded 26 years and six months imprisonment and a fine of Rs175,000 on Usama Ishaq. The court gave judgment on the basis of strong evidence.