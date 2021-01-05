Khursheed Shah: Accountability Court adjourns case till Jan 15

SUKKUR: PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah and his 18 other accomplices, including his two wives, a son and a nephew, on Monday attended the Accountability Court, Sukkur, in a corruption reference of Rs1.23 billion filed by the NAB. The FBR representatives had recorded their statements and submitted details about moveable and immovable properties of Khursheed Shah and his alleged accomplices. The court has adjourned the case till January 15. Meanwhile, Khursheed Shah’s supporters displayed placards demanding to release their leader, and to stop alleged political victimisation. They also raised slogans in Shah’s favour and against the PTI government.