Bhutto’s 93rd birthday: Bilawal, Zardari vow to follow in Shaheed Bhutto’s footsteps

ISLAMABAD: Former President and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have paid homage to the founding Chairman of PPP and the first elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 93rd birthday.

In his message on 93rd bityhday of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, former President Zardari said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto taught the importance of political consciousness, having courage to speak up and how to live with pride and gave the nation a unanimous Constitution of 1973, still the symbol of the federation. Zardari said that Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto considered the people as the source of power and always loved the people. He was a supporter and helper of the oppressed and the poor who had been exploited for centuries, and as well as a strong and effective voice for the weaker sections of the society. He said Shaheed Bhutto was a symbol of unity for the Muslim all over the world. Zardari said that PPP is steadfast in following the footsteps of its founding Chairman by making his philosophy and ideas a beacon of hope. He said that it was a great victory for the admirers of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that even his opponents appreciated his services to the nation and country.

Zardari said PPP is still committed to these ideals and will not allow anyone to hold the democracy and constitution hostage. “Former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto stands as the tallest icon and pioneer of struggle for democracy and equal rights in the country,” he said. In a separate message Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Shaheed Bhutto picked up the shattered pieces of Pakistan following Dhaka fall and inspired a politically demoralised population by rejuvenating the dream of the founders of the nation. “Through his political wisdom and sagacity, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto not only had 90,000 Prisoners of War (PoWs) freed and thousands of square kilometers occupied by the enemy vacated, he also laid foundations of nuclear power to safeguard the country from repetition of such debacles in future,” he added.

Bilawal said no patriotic Pakistani can forget the aims and efforts to strengthen the economy of the country launching macro and micro level industrialisations, education institutions, a unanimous constitution, lifting up the poor and political empowerment of every segment of the society. “What he did in a half century life for the country is unmatched in the post-Quaid-e-Azam Pakistan for which he was murdered through judiciary by the enemies of the country and its democratic order.”