Sindhi poet Sheikh Ayaz eulogised

Islamabad : No creative writer can be universal without being recognised locally. Sheikh Ayaz was the most prominent and well-recognised Sindhi poet after Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai and Sachal Sarmast.

This was stated by Iftikhar Arif in his presidential address during the online Sheikh Ayaz National Literary Seminar organized by Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on the occasion of the 23rd anniversary of modern Urdu and Sindhi poet Sheikh Ayaz. Speaker Taaj Joyo was of the view that Sheikh Ayaz was the poet who converted the primitive genres of poetry into innovative/modern genres”. The welcoming address was delivered by PAL Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk.

“Shiekh Ayaz through his creative artistic thinking and vision as well as literary achievements made Sindhi literature more enriched, prolific and worth mentioning throughout the world. He also paved the way for the writers of Sindhi literature.