Virus continues claiming significant number of lives

Rawalpindi : The number of deaths being caused by coronavirus illness, COVID-19 here in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is still higher as compared to other parts of the country as in the last 24 hours, another seven confirmed patients of the illness from the region died of the disease taking the death toll to 976.

It is important that the number of patients so far confirmed positive from the twin cities has crossed the figure of 50,000 on Sunday that amounts to over 10 per cent of all patients so far registered from all across Pakistan. Of 48,6634 COVID-19 cases so far reported from the country, 50,051 are from the twin cities.

Almost similar is the situation regarding deaths so far caused by the illness as of a total of 10311 deaths reported from all across Pakistan, 976 have been reported from ICT and Rawalpindi that amounts to nearly 9.5 per cent of all deaths so far caused by the virus in the country.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that 179 new cases have been reported from the twin cities in the last 24 hours. It is, however, important that the number of active cases of the disease is continuously on the decline in the region particularly in the federal capital from where as many as 2010 patients have recovered from the illness in the last one week while 20 have lost their lives.

According to details, the virus has claimed three more lives in the federal capital in the last 24 hours while as many as 126 new patients have been tested positive for the illness from ICT taking the tally to 38,146 of which 34,940 have so far recovered. COVID-19 has so far claimed a total of 424 lives from ICT. On Sunday, there were a total of 2782 active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital.

On the other hand, as many as four COVID-19 patients belonging to Rawalpindi district died of the illness in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 552 while 53 new patients were tested positive from the district taking the tally to 11,905 of which 10,695 achieved complete cure according to District Health Office Rawalpindi.

On Sunday, a total of 81 confirmed patients from the district was undergoing treatment at both the public and private healthcare facilities in the region while 577 confirmed patients were in isolation at their homes.