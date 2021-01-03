14 arrested, narcotics & weapons recovered

Islamabad : Islamabad Police arrested 14 criminals from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, wine, valuables and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Kohsar Police arrested accused, Mubashar and recovered 580 gram heroin from him. Bhara Kahu Police arrested two accused, Ejaz and Abrar and recovered stolen valuables from their possession. Karachi Company Police arrested accused, Muhammad Taqi, and recovered five wine bottles from him.

Tarnol Police arrested two accused, Zeshan and Khalid Mehmood and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Ramna Police arrested accused Irfan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Noon Police arrested accused, Humayun and recovered five pistols along with ammunition from him.

Shams Colony Police arrested two accused, Suleman and Kashif and recovered one 30 bore pistols and 255 grams hashish from them. Nilor Police arrested three accused, Nazeer Khan, Sattar-Ul-Hassan and Azher Messih and recovered 150 grams hashish, 170 grams heroin and one 30 bore pistol from him.

Lohi Bher Police arrested accused, Mudassar and recovered six wine bottles from him. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.