People are talking about

-- the ridiculous statement made by an MNA of the BNP-M, who has condemned the crackdown on smuggling of Iranian petrol and diesel by the provincial government, saying it is the only source of livelihood for thousands of families living in undeveloped and far-flung border areas of Baluchistan. People say instead of working towards providing jobs for these families, he is encouraging illegal activity that is harming national interests and putting a dent in the national exchequer.

-- the practice of bonded labour prevalent in brick kilns and how slavery in any form or manifestation is the most detestable practice and intolerable in any society. People say it is heartening that the IHC has taken notice of how children are exploited and held hostage by owners and has taken action against these influential persons who have no humane feelings and are only out to mint money -- something no government has bothered to do since the country’s independence.

-- the report that the Punjab government has decided to use local firms for garbage management and how it has been hailed as a good step in the right direction. People say it was mind-boggling that former rulers had given the contract for this task to a foreign firm, not only because it was given monetary compensation far beyond government resources but because it was an admission that it was so incompetent that it could not manage its garbage problem.

-- the revelation that of the 1,195 lawmakers belonging to parliament and four provincial assemblies, 394 legislators, including as many as eight ministers, have failed to submit their statements of assets to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) even after the expiry of the deadline. People say while these figures show the disregard our lawmakers have for rules and regulations, it is shameful that even the ruling party members are included in the list though they should be setting an example.

-- the incidents of celebratory firing reported from various parts of the country to herald in the new year and how this barbaric practice should be discouraged by awarding stern punishment to those who indulge in it, as not only is it dangerous but it spoils the atmosphere for those who just want to enjoy themselves. People say while it may be a tradition for some to celebrate in this manner, the safety, and welfare of other citizens is more important.

-- the initiative taken by the Rawalpindi Development Authority to start a rainwater harvesting project to preserve rainwater wasted ever year and how this method should be encouraged all over the country. People say countries where water is abundant have rainwater harvesting systems to save precious water, so it is essential that countries, where there is a shortage, should follow this practice before the looming water crisis becomes a problem.

-- the fact that a minister of the ruling party, who has a penchant for predicting what will happen on the political front, has proved correct as far as the threatened resignations of the opposition members from the national assembly are concerned. People say while the PDM gave deadlines and held their resignations like the proverbial ‘sword of Damocles’ over the government, this minister predicted it would never happen, leaving everyone wondering whether he has an ‘inside’ source or plain political acumen! -- I.H.