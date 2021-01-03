Encroachment mafia rules the roost in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi : The encroachment mafia rules the roost in almost all the localities of the city particularly the busy Raja Bazaar and its adjoining vicinities where all roads and streets remain occupied by shopkeepers, stallholders and pushcart vendors. It literally becomes impossible for the pedestrians to even walk on the crammed roads.

Raja Bazaar, Namak Mandi, Narnkari Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Fawara Chowk, Barra Market, Trunk Bazaar, Iqbal Road remain in the grip of encroachments round the clock and there seems to be no end in sight.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Captain (r) Mohammad Mehmood who is also the administrator of Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) is doing all he can to break the monopoly of Enforcement Wing Inspectors by removing all kinds of encroachments from the city areas but his efforts are not yielding the desired results. The local administration has also purchased a drone camera and a heavy machine to remove all kinds of encroachments from the markets, but both the machines purchased at a heavy cost are yet to be made functional.

Talking to ‘The News’ Commissioner Rawalpindi Division said he was doing all he can to remove encroachments by utilising modern technology. “We have purchased a drone camera and a heavy machine for removal of encroachments from all city areas,” he claimed.

The encroachment mafia has occupied almost 70 per cent area of roads here at Namak Mandi, Narnkari Bazaar and Dalgaran Bazaar in Raja Bazaar while over 50 per cent area of Iqbal Road, Trunk Bazaar and Gangmandi Road has been occupied by the encroachers.

Similarly, illegal parking mafia is also a nuisance for the public as they have occupied all main roads and looting the public with both hands. The encroachment mafia is also trying to occupy both sides of Murree Road, Rawal Road, Double Road and Sixth Road.