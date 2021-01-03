GBLA speaker, PAL chief discuss projects

Islamabad : Speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly Amjad Zaidi and Chairman of the Pakistan Academy of Letters Dr. Yousuf Khushk discussed future literary projects during a meeting.

The GBLA speaker visited the PAL headquarters here and discussed with Dr. Khushk the possibilities of promotion of language and literature in GB.

He emphasised the role of PAL in this regard. The speaker said Gilgit-Baltistan was not only a place of cultural and tourist sights but it was also a prominent part of literary heritage in the country.

"The need of the hour is to promote literature of GB around the world and to patronise the writers of this area in befitting manner," he said.