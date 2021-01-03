Of desi pop and changing the way devastation is perceived

An art exhibition titled ‘Muse and the Mirror’ opened at the Full Circle Gallery recently. Featuring the works of Fatima Baig and Rimsha Talpur, the show will be running at the gallery until January 8.

Fatima Baig is a freelance graphic designer and illustrator based in Lahore. She was born in Hunza, but her family moved to Rawalpindi when she was six. There she grew up in a close-knit but ethnically diverse community.

Fatima received her bachelor’s degree in communication design from the National College of Arts in Lahore in 2007. She started creating digital art as a hobby in 2017.

Her illustrations mainly consist of portraits of strong women painted in bold colours. Her work can be described as desi pop — a blend between pop art and desi fashion, with a pinch of moon magic.

Rimsha Talpur was born in Hyderabad. She is a professional visual artist. She received her bachelor’s degree in fine arts, majoring in painting, from the Centre of Excellence in Art & Design at the Mehran University of Engineering & Technology in Jamshoro in 2018. She has participated in many workshops and group shows since graduation.

Her work revolves around the idea of emotional scars, planning a perfect life and going through devastating changes. She believes in dealing with that pain and carrying it for the rest of the time with pride. Her work is aimed at changing the way devastation is perceived.