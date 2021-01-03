Eight prisoners released on medical grounds

The Sindh home department, in light of a Supreme Court order in a human rights case, has released eight prisoners on medical grounds.

A notification, issued on Saturday, reads, “Pursuant to the order dated July 27, 2018 passed by the honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan in a human rights case and the decision of the provincial cabinet taken in its meeting held on December 9, 2020, the following convicted prisoners are hereby released and early discharged from Sindh prisons on account of being terminally ill and suffering from incurable diseases under Section 49 (a) and (b) of the Sindh Prisons and Corrections Services Act 2019 read with Rule 724 of the Sindh Prisons and Corrections Services Rules 2019 for a period of four (04) months subject to fulfilment of all codal formalities and conditions as laid down below. “The name of terminally ill prisoners with father’s names released from the Central Prison Karachi were Ahmed Hussain S/o Asghar Hussain, Naeem Shaikh S/o Moinuddin, Muhammad Ali s/o Soomar, Mehdi Hassan S/o Muhammad Shafi Rajput, Mehboob Ali S/o Muhammad Khan Dayo, Wahid Bux Kandrani S/o Karamullah, Rahim Bux S/o Meeghio Tagar and Yousif S/o Samano Mallah.”

The notification further says: “The legal heirs and blood relatives shall enter into a bond of Rs200,000.00 (Rupees Two Hundred Thousand Only) with one solvent surety to be submitted with Deputy Director Reclamation and Probation concerned division, Sindh, prior to their release.

“Physical custody of the convicted prisoners released hereunder from the Prisons shall be handed over by the Prison Authorities to the legal heirs and blood relatives who have submitted the surety bond. During temporary release period the above named convicted prisoners shall be under the supervision of Assistant Director and Probation and Parole Officer who will submit monthly report regarding the prisoners through the Director (R&P) Sindh to the Home Department for further necessary action.

“The temporary release of above named convicted prisoners is purely on medical grounds for a period of four months and further relief to be granted by Prison Management Board as provided under Section 11 (xi) of the Sindh Prisons and Corrections Services Act 2019 read with Section 49 of the Sindh Prisons and Corrections Services Act 2019 and Rule 724 of the Sindh Prisons and Corrections Services Rules, 2019.”