Six killed in Peshawar accidents

PESHAWAR: Six persons were killed and four others injured in two separate accidents of car and motorcycle in Peshawar.Two persons were killed and two others were injured in a collision between two motorcycles at Charpreza area of Mathra Peshawar police station here on Friday.According to Police, two motorcyclists have a head-on collision with Waheed son of Saadullah and Noman son of Bakht Zameer among those killed in the accident while Wasif and Asim are among the injured.

Meanwhile four persons were killed and two others injured in a car accident at Sherjungi police station in Peshawar late last Thursday night.The cause of the accident was stated to be over speeding.