717 out of 1,195 MPs file statements of assets to ECP

ISLAMABAD: A total of 717 members of the legislatures filed their statements of assets and liabilities and of their spouses and dependent children to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) out of 1195 lawmakers by the last day i.e. December 31, fulfilling the legal requirement.

According to the statistics, released by the ECP, as many as 469 members of the Senate, the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies are yet to file the related documents. Nine seats of the legislatures are lying vacant.

Of 103 senators, 77 so far filed their statements and 26 are awaited to do so: 209 members of the National Assembly have complied with the law and 131 are still non-filers; 206 members of Punjab Assembly also did the needful, while 163 are yet to file their documents, 104 members of Sindh Assembly, 86 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 35 of Balochistan filed their documents, whereas 62, 58 and 29 are still non-filers of the respective legislatures.

As per the law, every member of the legislatures is bound to submit statements of assets and liabilities to ECP every year by December 31 and if they fail to do so by January 15, their names and their membership is suspended, barring them from discharging their duties as such till the time, they comply with the legal requirement.