Condolence

Rawalpindi : The Ummah Peace Group (UPG) has condoled the loss of its senior member and war hero, Major General (r) Hidayat Ullah Khan Niazi, says a press release.

The UPG deems his death as a great setback

to its mission, which is fighting sectarian menace and promoting harmony and cohesion in the Ummah.

While performing air operations duty as an army aviation pilot during the 1965 war, he put his life at risk to protect Pakistan against an Indian armoured division marching stealthily towards the Sialkot sector. He was awarded ‘Sitara-e-Jurat’ for his act of great bravery.

The Major General (r) Hidayat Ullah Khan Niazi was laid to rest in the Rawalpindi Army Graveyard with full military honours amid a large crowd of mourners.

The UPG prays that Allah SWT grants him the highest rank in Jannah and gives his rebereaved family sabr to bear their loss.