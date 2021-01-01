Survey of Ring Road land completed

Rawalpindi : The administration has completed the survey of land for 40 kilometers long Rawalpindi Ring Road track while identification of land for the project has also been completed, said Commissioner Rawalpindi.

Chairing a meeting held here Thursday, Commissioner Capt. (r) Muhammad Mehmood said the revenue department staff have properly demarcated 31 km long track.

The meeting was informed that work was underway on alternative design of Radio Pakistan Interchange to avoid shifting of the towers of Radio Pakistan near Rawat which would cost nearly Rs1 billion if the towers would be shifted.

The Commissioner said, the long awaited Rawalpindi Ring Road Project, a scheme that is harbinger of a new era of development and prosperity in the region, is going to be launched soon.

The main objective to construct the ring road is to improve economic connectivity and road transport efficiency in the twin cities through constructing a ring road and associated facilities.

He said, efforts would be made to develop economic zones along Rawalpindi Ring Road on public-private partnership basis.

Fruit and vegetable wholesale markets, goods and public transport terminals and cattle markets would be part of the project, he added.

He said, the project would be completed within shortest possible time frame.

He said that the project would have interchanges at eight different locations including Radio Pakistan, Rawat, Chak Beli, Adyala, Chakri, M2 Mor, Islamabad International Airport (IIA) and Sangjani.

He said, the Ring Road would set a new horizon for the development of Rawalpindi city and it would pave the way for the development of the city in the southwest.

Ring Road is a much needed project for the twin cities as the citizens face difficulties on daily basis due to traffic gridlocks at several roads including Rawalpindi city’s main artery, Murree Road.