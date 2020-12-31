RDA assures RCCI of support

Rawalpindi : The Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza has ensured complete support to RCCI in Special Economic Zones (SEZs). He said Special Economic Zones (SEZs) will be developed along Rawalpindi Ring Road to decongest the city.

A meeting held Wednesday in RDA about SEZs along Rawalpindi Ring Road which was attended by Chairman RDA, Director General RDA Chaudhry Maqbol Ahmed, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Muhammd Nasir Mirza, Senior Vice President RCCI Osman Ashraf and Dy Director Finance RDA Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti.

On the occasion, Chairman RDA said that the business community is the backbone of the national economy. He elaborated that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the Ring Road Rawalpindi will set a new horizon for Development of the city. Rawalpindi Ring Road will be a major pull factor for growth of the city in the South Western direction. Establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) along Ring Road will steer the development and growth of the city on modern town planning practices.