Centre to get modern buses for Green Line project, says governor Imran Ismail

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Wednesday that the federal government has reached an agreement to procure state-of-the-art buses for the 26-kilometre Green Line corridor of the bus rapid transit system in Karachi.

Addressing a delegation of trainee police officers from the Islamabad-based National Police Academy that called on him at the Governor House, he said that these modern buses will soon be plying Karachi’s roads to fulfil the long-standing demand of the citizens for a mass transit system for the provincial capital.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan takes keen interest in the development and progress of Karachi, which is why the federal government has been providing its complete support to revive the civic infrastructure of the city.

Governor Ismail said that the federal government has also reached an agreement to procure 50 fire engines and two bowsers to improve the firefighting capability of Karachi, adding that the Centre is procuring all these as its gift to the people of the city.

He said that out of these 50 fire engines, two each will be given to all the industrial estates in Karachi for their timely use in case of an emergency. He also said that the representative associations of the city’s industrialists will be responsible for the maintenance of these vehicles.

He informed the delegation that the Governor House was a historical building, as it was the official residence of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah after he was sworn in as the first governor general of Pakistan.

Ismail advised the trainee police officers to follow the principles of the Father of the Nation to serve their country with absolute honesty and dedication as well as with the best of their abilities. He said that policing can be made much more effective and efficient with the use of latest technology.