Protest against killing of minors

Our correspondent

Islamabad Child Rights Movement (CRM) on Tuesday organised protest against rape and murder of seven years old minor girl in Lahore and two years old minor in Charsada. The protest was organized by CRM in collaboration with Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) and NACG in front of National Press Club press club on Tuesday. The participants raised demand for effective prosecution and implementation of child rights laws to counter child abuse incidents in Pakistan. The speakers said that local vigilance mechanism in collaboration with the local and district administration needs to be introduced to identify the culprits involved in the child abuses. Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director, SSDO said that the Child Rights Commission was established a year ago by the Government and Ministry of Human Rights but no resources are allocated to the commission due to which the commission is not able to proactively work for protection of rights of children.