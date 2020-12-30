Afghanistan eyes Gwadar Port

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistanâ€™s Minister of Commerce and Industry Nisar Ahmad expressed keen interest in utilising Gwadar Port when he met with Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday at the office of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

The ministers discussed developing strong ties and bilateral trade between the two countries, as well as ways to enhance cooperation through the utilisation of ports.

Also, developing strong ties between the two brotherly countries was reaffirmed along with discussions over enhancing cooperation on maritime issues.

Zaidi spoke about Pakistanâ€™s desire to access the Central Asian markets via Afghanistan, and informed about Prime Minister Imran Khanâ€™s vision of improving relations with Kabul. Ahmad thanked Zaidi for receiving him and looked forward to greater cooperation between the two countries in all spheres.