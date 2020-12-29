Martyred FC soldiers laid to rest in Kohat

KOHAT: The two soldiers of the Frontier Corps, who had embraced martyrdom in Balochistan, were laid to rest with state honours in their respective areas in the district on Monday. Sepoy Sher Zaman, a resident of Kerosam area in Lachi tehsil in Kohat, and Sepoy Muhammad Ayaz, a resident of Dhok Karigar in Gumbat area, were martyred when terrorists attacked the FC post in Harnai in Balochistan, last Saturday night. The bodies of the soldiers were shifted here and later laid to rest with state honours in their respective native towns. The FC officials, jawans and people from all walks of life largely attended the funeral .