Finance minister takes notice of hike in eggs, ghee prices

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on Monday took notice of increase in prices of eggs and vegetable ghee and urged the provincial governments to strictly monitor their prices.

He issued the directives while chairing the meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC). The Finance Secretary apprised NPMC that there has been a consistent decline in the weekly SPI over the last four weeks. SPI registered a decline of 0.22%, notably in essential food commodities namely wheat, tomatoes, onions, potatoes and chicken. The Secretary MNFS&R presented before NPMC the current status of wheat and sugar stocks. The improved availability of both commodities has resulted in significant decline in prices for the consumers.