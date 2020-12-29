Lawyers seek arrest of SSP Sukkur for extrajudicial killings

SUKKUR: The lawyers of the District Bar Associations Sukkur, Pano Aqil and Khairpur on Monday took out protest rallies against the extrajudicial murder of their colleague by the Sukkur Police. The lawyers also boycotted the proceedings of district courts against the extrajudicial killing of a lawyer from Faisalabad Aijaz Arain by the Sukkur Police and took out protest rallies against the incident in different cities of Sindh. The lawyers’ representatives said the SSP Sukkur Irfan Sammo and his team had allegedly killed Advocate Aijaz Arain in an extrajudicial murder. They also demanded the transfer of SSP Sukkur and registration of an FIR against the entire police party, because the probe committee held it responsible, including SSP Sukkur Irfan Sammo, in the extrajudicial murder of the lawyer. The probe committee had also proposed departmental action against the SSP.

Meanwhile, the lawyers accused the SSP Sukkur as the mastermind of the entire incident as he had ordered to register fake FIRs and encounters with innocent citizens. They said the SSP had also registered fake and motivated FIRs against journalists. The lawyers demanded the arrest of SSP Sukkur Irfan Sammo.