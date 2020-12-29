close
Tue Dec 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
KI
Khalid Iqbal
December 29, 2020

Wearing mask in weekly bazaars, shrines declared must

National

KI
Khalid Iqbal
December 29, 2020

ISLAMABAD: People will not be allowed to enter weekly bazaars of Islamabad without mask. The district administration has advised residents to continue following SOPs properly to avoid coronavirus if they want to enter weekly bazaars for shopping otherwise not. It was observed dozens of young people (boys and girls) stood outside weekly bazaars, Metro Stations, shrines and public parks here in federal capital without face masks.

Latest News

More From Pakistan