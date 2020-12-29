Wearing mask in weekly bazaars, shrines declared must

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: People will not be allowed to enter weekly bazaars of Islamabad without mask. The district administration has advised residents to continue following SOPs properly to avoid coronavirus if they want to enter weekly bazaars for shopping otherwise not. It was observed dozens of young people (boys and girls) stood outside weekly bazaars, Metro Stations, shrines and public parks here in federal capital without face masks.