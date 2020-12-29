Court orders police to recover, produce abducted girl on Jan 4

MULTAN: Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar of the Lahore High Court Multan Bench on Monday ordered Harapa police to recover a 15-year-old girl and produce her before the court on January 4, 2021.

Petitioner Ali Bahadur, brother of kidnapped girl Amina, stated in his application that four accused Muhammad Akram, Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Nawaz and Muhammad Ahsan allegedly abducted his sister when she was returning from her college on September 29, 2020.

The petitioner alleged when he approached to the kidnappers, they abused him and threatened him of dire consequences. The petitioner said that he lodged his complaint with the police but action was not being taken.