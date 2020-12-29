6 more corona patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Six more corona patients, including five women, died at the Allied Hospital here on Monday.

They were Ghulam Fatima of Chiniot, Nasreen of Chak 153/GB, Bashiran Bibi of Chak 272/JB, Shahnaz Bibi and Khurshid Bibi of Faisalabad. ‘755 shopping malls, markets, hotels sealed in Dec’: As many as755 shopping malls, markets, cafes, restaurants, hotels, marriage halls and transports have been sealed during the current month for violating corona SOPs.

The crackdown was being carried out by the assistant commissioners on the orders of the Punjab government. They also got registered FIRs against 41 persons and imposed more than Rs 1.1 million fine on the violators, said Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali here on Monday. The DC said that 260 shopping malls/markets, 384 restaurants, cafes, hotels, 44 marriage halls and 67 transports had been sealed for violating corona SOPs.

The DC said that the district administration would ensure implementation on corona SOPs at all cost. He urged shopkeepers, marriage halls and restaurants owners to follow corona SOPs and adopt no mask no-service policy to maintain a sense of responsibility. He urged the citizens to follow the precautionary measures and use face masks while going out from home and avoid going out to crowded places.

MARYAM DUE ON JAN 27: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz will arrive here on January 27. She will arrive at Chowk Clock Tower from Sahianwala Interchange in a big rally where she will address the party workers.

PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah and City president Sheikh Ejaz Ahmad had been given task to all arrangements.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A girl committed suicide at Nighebanpura on Monday. Aqiqa Bibi ended her life by swallowing poisonous pills. The motive behind the incident is said to be a domestic issue.

RPO FOR ENHANCING SECURITY ON NEW YEAR NIGHT: RPO Rifat Mukhtar Raja has directed the CPO and the DPOs of Toba Tek Sigh, Jhang and Chiniot to enhance security on the new year night to avoid any untoward incident. In a directive issued here on Monday, the RPO said that no lapse in foolproof security on the new year night would be tolerated.