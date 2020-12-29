Shams-uz-Zaman team wins Al Saghir Super Hockey League

KARACHI: Shams-uz-Zaman team won the Al-Saghir Super Hockey League, defeating Jahangir Khan team by 4-3 goals at Siddique Memon Sports Complex the other day.

One goal each was scored by winning team captain Zahid Ghaffar, Babar Sadat, Rehan uz Zaman and Shaheer Qasim. For the losing team, Hasnain Solangi scored two goals and Mohammad Sameer scored one.

In the third position match, Matloob Baig team defeated Arif Ashraf team by 5-1. For the winning team, forward Samiullah scored a hat-trick, while Salman Khurshid and Dr Nasir scored one goal each. Noman Khan was declared the best player of the league, Aun Agha the best goalkeeper, Shaheer Qasim the emerging player and Saad Zaheer the top scorer.