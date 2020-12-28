‘Special focus on digitalisation in Multan to facilitate citizens’

MULTAN: Local government Director Farooq Ahmed Dogar said that special focus was being paid on digitalisation system to facilitate citizens about issuance of birth and death certificates.

While talking here on Sunday, newly posted Director Local Government Farooq Dogar said that the provincial government initiative to replace manual system by digitalisation was continued with rapid pace.

He said that there were many issues in the manual system and latest technology would address all the issues. The latest system was directly connected with Nadra, he added. Dogar said that they had conducted training of Secretaries Union Councils to aware them about digitalisation process.

He said that the manual system was also still existed to keep the record safe. The LG director said that the citizens’ complaints about delay in issuance of birth certificates and others would be resolved and citizens could visit his office regarding any complaint.

Dogar informed that the work on 75 uplift schemes under sustainable goals was continued at a cost of Rs 416.695 million from which 40 schemes had been completed while work on rest of the schemes was also underway. Similarly, Rs 126 million funds were being spent on 24 ongoing projects under community development programme from which seven schemes completed up till now, he added. He said that strict monitoring of local government projects was being ensured for quality work and timely completion of these schemes.