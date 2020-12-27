Dar academy win Hi-Tech hockey title

LAHORE: Dar Academy Lahore defeated Fiaz Academy Sargodha 3-1 in the final to win the Hi-Tech Under-17 Hockey Tournament held here at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.

Aqeel Ahmed (PC), Abdul Rahman (PC) and Muhammad Arslan scored for the winning team. Muhammad Shoaib (PC) was the lone scorer for Fiaz Academy. Safyan of Dar Academy was named the Man of the Final.

In the 14th minute of the match, Aqeel from Dar Academy took the lead by scoring on a penalty corner which was leveled by Shoaib from in the 24th minute by scoring on a penalty corner. Abdul Rehman in the 47th minute of the match scored on a penalty corner. Arsalan scored a field goal in the 49th minute.

Earlier, the third position match of the four-team event featured two Gojra Sides. Tahir Zaman Academy beat Aslam Roda Academy in penalty shootout after it had ended 1-1 in 60 minutes. Azan Abbas of Tahir Zaman Academy was declared the Man of the Match.

The winners pocketed Rs200,000, while the runners-up got Rs100,000 and the third place winners received Rs50,000. The fourth team got Rs25,000.

There were prizes of Rs25,000 each for the Player of the Tournament, Abuzar (Fiaz HA, Sargodha), Top Scorer, Abdul Rahman (5 goals, Dar HA, Lahore), and the Best Goalkeeper, Rahman (Tahir Zaman Academy, Gojra).