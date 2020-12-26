Proposals sought from IPH officers for improvement in institute

LAHORE: Imran Iqbal, the Member Board of Management (BoM) of Institute of Public Health (IPH), has asked the officers to present their recommendations and proposals for improving the performance of the institute.

He said visionary way forward for the next five to ten years with key performance indicators, along with accountability mechanism should be prepared. Imran Iqbal, former accountant general Punjab, said this while addressing a meeting of the officers of IPH, according to a press release.

He said provision of good quality health services, prevention of diseases and improving public health indicators is a very big challenge even the developed countries are facing resource constraints for health sector.

However, good governance, effective internal control, better operational and strategic policies and target oriented way forward could bring the required results. IPH Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir was also present.

Imran Iqbal said that the BoM would support the administration of IPH for making guidelines and strategic policy for the institute. Dr Zarfishan Tahir was of the view it was essential to resolve the basic issues faced by the IPH in order to run the institute according to its capacity. She said the core issue was the shortage of human resource as the various posts of professors, associate professors and other categories were lying vacant. Despite all constraints the IPH is doing well, she said.

Dr Zarfishan requested that required human resource should be provided to the IPH on a priority basis for achieving the required objectives of research and education in IPH.