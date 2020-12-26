Bilawal visits Khursheed to discuss political issues

SUKKUR: The PPP chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reached Sukkur on Friday to meet partyâ€™s senior leader and MNA, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah at NICVD in Sukkur to discuss scheduling the PDMâ€™s rally on December 27, on the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

Reports said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also discussed the current political scenario and upcoming PDMâ€™s rally at Gharhi Khuda Bakhsh in Larkana. They said Khursheed Shah has briefed him about the NABâ€™s reference against him and his family members, adding that Bilawal also received some suggestions for scheduling the PDMâ€™s rally on December 27. Khursheed Shah suggested the PPPâ€™s chairman to contest Senateâ€™s elections and for that he should convince the PDM leadership. They also discussed the new mutation of the Covid-19 and its possible dangers. The leaders discussed about the upcoming by-elections on three constituencies in Sindh and the census issues, suggesting not avoid from dialogues, if the PM wished to talk with the opposition. Meanwhile, Khursheed Shah has appreciated Bilawal Bhutto Zardariâ€™s speeches and media talks over the political issues, comparing him with ZA Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.