Rehman Malik for imposing national emergency to cope with Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has demanded the government to impose national emergency during the second COVID-19 wave.

“The new strain of coronavirus is more dangerous and Spain has already implemented emergency till March," he said while demanding imposition of national emergency through a statement on Wednesday. He said the European countries seem to be restricting aviation movement among the neighbouring countries.

Senator Malik said that we as a nation are not taking required precautionary measures which may lead the situation spinning beyond our control and may become disastrous. “I had stated on the floor of the Senate and have also mentioned in my book ‘Coronavirus; Threat to National Security’ that the second wave of coronavirus will be more dangerous starting from November till February,” he said. He said that Pakistan was witnessing a rapid increase in daily deaths and the positivity ratio was also increasing every day adding that sadly our medical facilities and medical personnel are very limited to cope with the situation.

He said that it was worrying to note that World Health Organisation had announced a third more contiguous and deadly attack in the world and has predicted its spread by the mid of next year.

Rehman Malik said that our economically fragile country will find it difficult to bear further economic crisis caused by coronavirus. He advised the government to move fast to provide vaccine free of cost to the people.