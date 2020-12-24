Mental Health Week observed at GCU

LAHORE:The annual Mental Health Week (MHW) celebrations were held at the Government College University Lahore under the auspices of Dr Muhammad Ajmal Psychological Society and Psychology Department on the theme of “Ageing: Challenges and Management.” The mental health week consisted of online poster competition and a webinar on “Dementia” by Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi Vice-Chancellor GC University, Lahore.

Addressing the webinar, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ashgar Zaidi reflected upon the stigmas and perceptions associated with dementia, especially the concerns of the caregivers. He noted that the greatest stress is generated for patients with mild dementia about their inabilities in performing religious obligations. Dr Zaidi stressed upon the need for indigenous social science research on dementia.

The second webinar was held on “Wise old man, The Trickster “addressed by Dr Asir Ajmal, where he explained the archetypes of the wise old man and The Trickster with reference to the cultural context.