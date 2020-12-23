Maryam to attend Benazir death anniversary, PPP workers convention

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that besides attending the anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, she would also attend her party's workers convention. She will attend the 13th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto on Dec 27 at the special invitation of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. She will also visit the graves of Zulfikar Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. Maryam will reach Sukkur on Dec 26 where she will address the PPP workers convention at 4pm. A Sindh government meeting was held on Tuesday to finalise preparations for reception of Maryam Nawaz on her arrival in Sindh.