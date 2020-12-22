close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
December 22, 2020

246 individuals, 170 transporters fined over corona SOPs’ violation in Peshawar

National

BR
Bureau report
December 22, 2020

PESHAWAR: The district administration fined 246 citizens and 170 transporters for not wearing facemasks in various localities here on Monday.

Out of the total 246 individuals, 132 were fined inside BRT buses and stations while 114 were roaming in bazaars without wearing facemasks. Similarly, a private school and 21 workshops/truck stands on Ring Road were also sealed over violation of coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Officials of the district administration carried out checking in different localities of the district and took action against the SOPs’ violators. During checking, the officers also seized 860kg of the banned plastic polythene bags and arrested shopkeepers.

Latest News

More From Pakistan