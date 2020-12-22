close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
December 22, 2020

KP govt appreciates Excise dept operations against drug smuggling

Peshawar

December 22, 2020

PESHAWAR: Special Advisor to Chief Minister, Ghazan Jamal on Monday appreciated the performance of provincial Excise Department for seizing 122 Kg drugs during last three days in multiple successful operations against drug smuggling.

According to details, SHO Excise Sher Ali and his team in successful operation at motorway seized 38.40 Kg Charas and 6 kg herion from hidden chambers of vehicle and arrested notorious smuggler Naimatullah. Police registered a case against arrested smuggler at Excise Police station Peshawar.

In second successful operation carried out at GT road near Tarnab form, the excise team on tipoff seized 24 Kg Charas from a passenger travelling in public transport.

Similarly, D. I Khan Excise Police in successful operation recovered 51 Charas from a car,however, smuggler managed to escape arrest.In other operation, Excise police stopped a suspected vehicle at Kherabad chekpost and seized 3 kg Charas and registered a

case against arrested smuggler.

