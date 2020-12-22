House damaged in Hangu hand-grenade attack

HANGU: Doors and window panes were damaged when unidentified persons hurled hand-grenades at a house in Laghara Ganjiano Killay in the wee hours on Monday.

The police said that unknown persons had lobbed the hand-grenades into the house of one Usman, which exploded with a big bang early morning.The explosion, they added, damaged the doors and windows of the house while the inmates remained unharmed.The City Police Station have registered the case and started an investigation.