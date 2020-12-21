close
Mon Dec 21, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 21, 2020

DIGP Larkana takes notice of complaints against policemen

National

Our Correspondent
December 21, 2020

SUKKUR: The DIGP Larkana Nasir Aftab Pathan has taken notice of complaints by the people against police officials, and has suspended a police ASI, served a show-cause notice to the SHO Police Station Wagan and inspector of Shikarpur Police Station, while he has also given appreciation certificate to the SHO Waleed Police Station over his performance in maintaining law and order.

The DIGP Larkana said he would not compromise over the law and order situation, and in this regard, he also directed the SSPs of their respective districts to take disciplinary actions against the SHOs, who were not maintaining law and order in their respective jurisdictions.

