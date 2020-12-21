Two more die from corona in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Two more people died of coronavirus at the Civil Hospital Jhangiwala Road on Sunday. They included 72-year-old Abdul Haq of Tehsil Haroonabad.

According to Dr Muhammad Zakir, focal person of District Health Authority Bahawalpur, five more corona positive cases were detected while 174 corona positive patients had been recovered.

FOUR DEAD IN ACCIDENTS: Four people were killed in different road accidents here on Sunday. Reportedly, Ghulam Rasool of Ahmadpur East was crushed to death by a Lahore-bound Shah Hussain Train near Dera Nawab Sahib Railway Station. In the second incident near Channi Goth, Muhammad Hussain was sitting on a trailer when he slipped and came under the wheels of the vehicle and died. Motorcyclist Naveed Talib died when his bike was hit by a speeding trailer on Channi Goth-Feroza Road. Ghulam Ali was crushed to death by a mini loader van near Adda Murad.

‘PDM WORKERS RALLY POSTPONED’: PML N district president Ch Khalid Mehmood Jajja has said that the PDM workers rally scheduled which was scheduled on December 24 has been postponed and the new date will be announced soon.

Talking to The News along with PML-N district general secretary Malik Khalid Mehmood, Khalid Mehmood said that preparation for the rally were underway. He told that there were two suggestions, first to hold PDM rally on Dec 30 while second proposal was to hold rally on January 5, 2021.

He said that PML N Punjab leadership, including Rana Sanaullah, would soon visit Bahawalpur with other leaders and they would decide the final date for the PDM rally. However, JUI-F district information secretary Qari Muhammad Aslam advocate said that the JUI-F activists would take out a rally on Dec 26.