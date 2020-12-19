30 suspects held in Kohat operation

KHOAT: The law-enforcement agency arrested 30 suspected persons during the search and strike operation in the suburbs and Afghan camps on Friday, official sources said.

They said that a heavy contingent of police and elite force conducted search and strike operations in the three Afghan refugee camps in the suburbs of Muhammadzai, Jangalkhel, Ablan Afghan Refugee Camp and Ghamkul.

They said that the police arrested 30 suspects and recovered a total of four Kalashnikovs, a repeater, three pistols, hundreds of cartridges, dozens of chargers and 10 kg of hashish from their possession.

All those detained during the search and strike operation. The persons were shifted to Jangalkhel and Cantonment police stations for interrogation where separate cases had been registered against ten accused for possession of arms and drugs.