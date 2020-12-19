Ministry collecting data about billion tree tsunami project

Islamabad : The climate change ministry has started receiving data about the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project from the provincial departments that would ultimately be submitted before the Supreme Court.

According to the latest information, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam is getting updates on a regular basis from Project Director Suleiman Khan who is heading a 10-member committee that has been entrusted with the task to collect all the required data about the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project.

The project director has informed Malik Amin Aslam that the climate change ministry has already sent letters to the provincial secretaries of the forest departments and the chief secretaries asking for the project's data from January 2019 to June 2020.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court had taken notice of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project and sought all the details of the project.

An official said Prime Minister Imran Khan has also issued strict directives to Malik Amin Aslam to promptly provide details of the project to the Supreme Court.

He said “We have asked the provincial departments to not only provide all the record but also pictures and videos of the areas where trees were planted during the campaign.”

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said it is nice to see that the apex court is taking a keen interest in the tree plantation because it would create awareness among the general public about this highly important issue.

He said: “We are collecting all the required data from the relevant departments that would be provided to the Supreme Court. The Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project has greatly helped improve the forest cover in the country but still, there is a lot to be done in this respect.”