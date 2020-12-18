close
Fri Dec 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2020

LHC enhances fine on use of polythene bags

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2020

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday enhanced the fine on use of polythene bags and directed the authorities to impose Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 fine on violation of a ban on using plastic bags in the province. Justice Shahid Kareem was hearing a public interest petition filed through advocate Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi

Latest News

More From Pakistan