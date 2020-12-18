LHC enhances fine on use of polythene bags

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday enhanced the fine on use of polythene bags and directed the authorities to impose Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 fine on violation of a ban on using plastic bags in the province. Justice Shahid Kareem was hearing a public interest petition filed through advocate Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi