5th online moot on SPI concludes at UET

PESHAWAR: A two-day 5th online international conference on Sustainability in Process Industry (SPI) 2020 concluded at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) here on Thursday.

Dean Faculty of Architecture and Allied Sciences, Prof. Dr. Sirajul Islam was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was full of resources, which needed to be exploited for industrialisation.

“Sustainability is critical for the future. It is critical to bring best ideas to share relevant knowledge together,” he said and hailed the efforts of the Chemical Engineering Department for organising the conference through indigenous resources amid current challenges of pandemic.

Prof Dr Mudassar Habib, Chairman Department of Chemical Engineering, informed that the main theme of the Conference was “proper utilisation of indigenous resources for a sustainable future.” Keynote speakers from Turkey, Russia, Malaysia, Australia and Saudi Arabia attended online wherein a total of 60 papers were presented.

The main topics included: sustainable environment, energy engineering, renewable energy water resource management and water waste management. He appreciated the government for taking a major policy decision for utilising renewable energy for a greater share up to 60 percent in its “energy mix”. This shows the government’s vision towards a sustainable development agenda, he added.

The recent decision of the government to remove peak hours from the textile industry has restored its confidence that would help in improving production and gradually take out the country from a crippling economic state, he maintained.

A large number of senior professors, faculty members, students and guests from industry were also present on the occasion. The conference was held in joint collaboration of the Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Center (PASTIC) and organized by the Chemical Engineering Students Society (PiChe) UET Peshawar.