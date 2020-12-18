Bright prospects of Pak-China cooperation in introducing electric vehicles

ISLAMABAD: Pak-China cooperation in Electric Vehicles (EVs) is quite promising as it is beneficial for both the countries, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro.

Pakistan’s Daewoo Express and China’s Skywell Automobile have signed a Strategic Alliance Agreement, under which Skywell Automobile will provide its state-of-the-art electric buses for the Pakistani market in Phase-1, and in Phase 2, shall set up a manufacturing plant to produce EVs in Pakistan.

The report says, given the high cost of importing EVs, it’s necessary and mutually beneficial to establish local manufacturing plants in Pakistan.