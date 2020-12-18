Boxing event at Governorâ€™s House

LAHORE: Keeping his promise to open the doors of the Governorâ€™s House Lahore to the public, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has allowed hosting a boxing event at its lawns on Saturday (tomorrow).

The World Boxing Council (WBC) sanctioned boxing event is being sponsored by Amir Khan Promotions and will be the first of its kind to be held in the country. Addressing a press conference alongwith British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan at the Governorâ€™s House here on Thursday, he said spectators will not be allowed to attend the bouts as a precaution to protect people from novel coronavirus.

The pugilists from United Kingdom (UK), Iran, Nepal, Afghanistan and Pakistan and their coaches were present during the press conference while the boxers took part in the stare-down at the end of the press conference although no actual weigh-ins took place. Sarwar hailed Amir for working for the promotion of sports in Pakistan.Amir thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his support to hold the boxing event in the country.