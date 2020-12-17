close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
Boxer Amir Khan demands India to allow Sikhs to visit Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: The internationally-famed British boxer Amir Khan, who visited the Kartarpur Corridor and Gurdwara Darbar Sahab on Wednesday, hailed Pakistan for promoting inter-faith harmony.“Gurdwara Darbar Sahab here is a true reflection of promotion of inter-faith harmony in Pakistan,” Amir Khan said.

To the contrary, Khan observed that India was undertaking anti-minority measures and suppressing them. “Whether it is the case of Indian Occupied Kashmir, Babari Masjid or Sikh community, the Indian authorities are involved in anti-minority measures,” he added. The boxer demanded the Indian government to open gates for the Sikh community to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahab in Pakistan. Khan noted that Pakistan has been providing complete religious freedom to all the minorities.

