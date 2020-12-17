close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2020

One killed, five injured in Hangu police encounter

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
HANGU: A man was killed and five others, including a woman and two children, sustained injuries in firing on a home and the subsequent police encounter in Dallan area in Thall tehsil in Hangu district on Wednesday.

The police said that one Adil along with his accomplices allegedly forced entry into the home of his cousin in Dallan area and opened fire on the inmates.

As a result, a woman and two children were injured in the firing.

Soon after the incident, the police said the victim family registered a report at the Thall Police Station.

