Green edge White as Lahore Division Women’s Hockey begins

LAHORE: Lahore Green defeated Lahore White by 1-0 in the thrilling opening encounter of Lahore Division Hockey (Women) Tournament 2020 at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Sharka of Lahore Green struck the decisive goal of the match.

The second match between Lahore Red and Lahore Blue ended in a 1-1 draw. Nisha (Lahore Red) and Sadia (Lahore Blue) were the scorers.