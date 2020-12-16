Rapists remanded to Larkana police custody

SUKKUR: The Larkana Police on Tuesday received three-day physical remand of three arrested accused, including a police ASI, in a case of sexual abuse and blackmailing of two schoolgirls. Reports said the police on Tuesday presented the three accused, identified as Sameer Sheikh, Aslam Mirbahar and Murtaza alias Babar Lashari, in a case of sexual abuse and blackmailing of two students of class X. The court has remanded the accused for three days and handed them over to the police, while it also ordered medical examination of all, the accused and victims. Meanwhile, the parents and victims demanded the arrest of main accused, ASI Mehran Jatoi. The DIGP Larkana had taken notice of the incident and ordered the SP Headquarters Muhammad Kaleem Malik to investigate the case.

Reports said the victims had registered the complaint against the accused at the Rehmatpur Police Station in Larkana, where the girls alleged that Aslam Mirbahar, ASI Mehran Jatoi, Murtaza Lashari and Sameer Sheikh had been blackmailing and threatening them of making their videos viral, which they had taken while sexually abusing them after giving tranquilizers to them at a private place. The victims further told the police that the accused had been continuously blackmailing and threatening them for the last three months. They further revealed that they had been made hostage at a private place by them, where they were sexually abused.